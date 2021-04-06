Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 209 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $407.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.17 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $390.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.