Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 3,744.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CDW by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in CDW by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in CDW by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $91.30 and a 52-week high of $172.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.