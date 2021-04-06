Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,658 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reduced their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

