Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

CSWC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 224,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $460.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

