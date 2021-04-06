Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.40 million. Capstone Turbine posted sales of $11.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full-year sales of $67.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.78 million to $68.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.75 million, with estimates ranging from $77.96 million to $82.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

