Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,114 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Endava were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $212,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endava by 364.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

