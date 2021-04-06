Captrust Financial Advisors Has $132,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 377.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 115,910 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 128,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

