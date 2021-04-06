Captrust Financial Advisors Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after acquiring an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,398,000 after acquiring an additional 177,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

