Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 248 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,349,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $233.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average is $194.32.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

