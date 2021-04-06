Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 471 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.25. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.