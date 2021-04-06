Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.50.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.