CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Down 3.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

CHHHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on CareRx in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on CareRx from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21.

CareRx Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHHHF)

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

