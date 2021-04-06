Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €118.86 ($139.83).

AFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of AFX traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €131.00 ($154.12). 70,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 52-week high of €140.50 ($165.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

