Carret Asset Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,108.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.34 on Tuesday, hitting $2,206.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,125.00 and a 52-week high of $2,228.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,061.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,804.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

