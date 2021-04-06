Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $277,156,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. 12,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,664. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.