Carret Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.94. 321,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,535,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

