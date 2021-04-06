Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE CARR traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,788. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1,112.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 380,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 61.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

