Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $42,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,454,000 after buying an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,555,000 after buying an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after buying an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

