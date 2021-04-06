Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 53,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,318,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.