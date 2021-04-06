Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 205.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 215,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 490,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 9.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $1,308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,269,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

