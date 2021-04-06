Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

IDLV opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.