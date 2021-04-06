Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $395,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after buying an additional 1,359,688 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 252,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $556,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $76.49.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

