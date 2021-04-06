Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $17,779,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 674,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $72.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.