Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 218 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

IGM stock opened at $376.17 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $209.56 and a 1-year high of $382.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

