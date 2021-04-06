Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,973,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

FTHI opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

