Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 229,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,800,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,346,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.