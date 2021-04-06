Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 215.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.