Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,968 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

NYSEARCA NOCT opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60.

