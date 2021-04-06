Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 57,766 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $459.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

