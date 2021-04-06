Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Garmin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $4,367,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 656,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $73.63 and a one year high of $136.40.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

