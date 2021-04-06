Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires Shares of 12,316 Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56.

