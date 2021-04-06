Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,546 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,917,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 123,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

