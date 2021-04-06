Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 129,757 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

ARI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

