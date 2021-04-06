Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $745,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 466,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 124,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

