Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $790,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $169.47. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

