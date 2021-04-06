Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in KLA by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in KLA by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $355.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

