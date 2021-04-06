Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,818 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $24,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Shares of ADS opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $121.28. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

