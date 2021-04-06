Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.94 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.88. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.