Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of ChemoCentryx worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCXI opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.03 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

