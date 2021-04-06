Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 91,277 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of F.N.B. worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 644,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 130,463 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FNB stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

