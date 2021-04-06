Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.15% of Chegg worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

