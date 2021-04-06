Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 64,850.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 392,991 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.