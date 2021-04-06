CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

CHFS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 188,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,626. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $34.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. Equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.15% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

