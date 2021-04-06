Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

