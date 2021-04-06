Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $293,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 70,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.35. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

