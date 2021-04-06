Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

ACN stock opened at $280.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.11. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $282.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.