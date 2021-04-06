Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 61,156 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,156 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Devon Energy makes up about 0.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

