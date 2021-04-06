Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,884,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,452.09 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.07 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 173.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,437.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.21.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

