Chris Davies Sells 4,268 Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Stock

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Chris Davies sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £14,041.72 ($18,345.60).

On Thursday, March 18th, Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of National Express Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

LON NEX traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 328.20 ($4.29). The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,287. National Express Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 307.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.46.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Express Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

