Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.80.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CHDN stock opened at $228.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.46 and its 200 day moving average is $198.75. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

